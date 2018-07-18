Tribunal Serves Contempt Notice To Uttar Pradesh's Top Bureaucrat

The next hearing will be on September 13 (Representational)

The Lucknow bench of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Wednesday issued four contempt notices against Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar for defying its order for disposing of the representations of IPS officer Amitabh Thakur who is facing departmental enquiries.

The bench of Justice Vishnu Chandra Gupta and Devendra Chaudhary passed the order and fixed the next hearing for September 13, officials said.

Previously, the CAT had directed the Uttar Pradesh government to decide within one month whether the four departmental enquiries pending against the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer need to be quashed on the grounds of huge delay.