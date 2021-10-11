Rajasthan Man Rapes Tribal Girl For Over A Year, Gives Her Abortion Pills

The tribal girl was a neighbour of the accused in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan. (Representational)

A man allegedly raped a tribal girl, his neighbour, repeatedly for over a year and later gave her abortion pills to terminate her pregnancy in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan, the police said today.

While the girl's family has claimed that she is above 18 years, the police are trying to determine her exact age and sections of POCSO Act may be incorporated in the case accordingly, an officer said.

The incident reported from Mandawar Police Station area of Jhalawar district came to light on Saturday when the girl complained of stomach ache and was taken to a local hospital where doctors found that she was six months pregnant.

However, the foetus was dead due to the abortion pills given by the accused to cover the crime, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer Rajiv Parihar said.

The girl's family members filed a complaint against the accused, Dawood, who was booked under section 376 (rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent), 315 (an act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) of the IPC and SC/ST Act but is yet to be arrested, the officer said.

The girl, who belongs to the Bhil community, is recovering in a hospital and her condition is reported to be out of danger, he said.