Tribal Students' Protest In Manipur Flags Impact Of Unrest On Education

Thousands participated in the protest in Manipur's Churachandpur

Thousands of tribal students In Manipur partipcated in a protest yesterday over the impact of the ongoing unrest over their education. The protest, under the banner of Joint Student Body (JSB), was held at Churachandpur, one of the two places where violence erupted in May.

The unrest has claimed over 180 lives and displaced thousands of families. Many of those who fled their homes have not returned due to security concerns.

Holding placards, students held a massive rally in Churachandpur.

Among the protesting students were those pursuing medical courses at Manipur's Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences and Regional Institute of Medical Sciences. Both campuses are located in Imphal and the protesting students have said that while their classmates in the state capital are attending classes, no arrangements have been made for tribal students who moved to the hills after violence erupted. The students are demanding an alternative arrangement to continue their studies. They have accused the state and centre of negligence towards the education of students from Kuki and Zo communities.

The students have also demanded resumption of online tests for competitive exams.

One of the protesters said students are ready to take their exams and have submitted the examination fee and required documents, but are yet to hear from their institutes about when they can take the tests.

Another protester said they are protesting against the "injustice" and "indifference" by the state and Union governments to the problems students are facing.

The protester also flagged the burning of educational documents, including course material and certificates, during the unrest in the state.

"Till date, no action (has been taken), no accountability has been fixed on anyone committing crimes against students belonging to our community," he said.