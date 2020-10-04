Tribal Girl's Body Found Dead In Rajasthan, Suicide Suspected: Cops

The police suspect it to be a case of suicide, but no suicide note has been found, they said.

The girl was found dead outside her house in Rajasthan's Baran district. (Representational)

A 16-year-old tribal girl was on Sunday found dead outside her house in Rajasthan's Baran district, officials said. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide, but no suicide note has been found, they said.

According to the police, the girl belonged to a tribal community.

"She was unschooled and lived with her father and elder brother. Her mother had passed away," police official Kajodmal said.

"The girl's father and brother had gone out to guard the fields on Saturday night. She was alone in the house," police official Laxmichand Verma said.

The police said there was no mark of injury or assault on the victim's body.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigation is on, they added.

