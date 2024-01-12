'Treta Yug' And Its Significance In Ayodhya Ram Temple Ceremony

As per the Hindu belief, the events of the Ramayana took place in Treta Yug

Ahead of the Ram Lalla "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony in Ayodhya, the whole temple town is being decorated in the Tretayug theme.

The Surya pillars installed on the side of the religious path represent the symbol of Lord Rama being a Suryavanshi. The walls being built on the roadsides of Dharma Path on which incidents from the Ramayana period are being depicted, are being decorated with terracotta fine clay mural artefacts that will remind Ram devotees of Tretayug.

Treta Yug in Hinduism is the second best of the four yugas. As per Hindu Mythology, there were three Avatars of Vishnu that were seen as the fifth, sixth, and seventh incarnations as Vamana, Parashurama and Rama, respectively, and as per the Hindu belief, the events of the Ramayana took place in Treta Yug.

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, built at a cost of Rs 1462.97 crore, also echos the splendour of Ayodhya's Treta Yuga heritage.

The architecture and design of the airport are quite unique. It is entirely inspired by the life of Lord Rama and developed based on the 'Nagara Style'. It has 7 peaks (Shikhar), of which one main peak is in the middle and there are 3 peaks in front and 3 at the back, as per an official press release.

The main building of the airport features seven pillars, each intricately representing the significant episodes of the Ramayana.

Apart from this, the Uttar Pradesh Government has also revived the pristine glory of Dashrath Mahal. The Mahal will remind people of Lord Shri Ram's footsteps when he was a toddler and his childlike activities when he is enshrined in his divine and majestic temple on January 22.

When Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister, he decided to rejuvenate the Dashrath Mahal on February 16, 2021, restoring its ancient splendour, and started working on it. As a result, the palace stands today in all its glory, a statement from the UP Government said.

Meanwhile, the UP Police is leaving no stone unturned for the security of the city. Recognizing the crucial role locals can play, top police officials held a meeting with residents and members of the Nishad community, seeking their cooperation in maintaining order and vigilance.

IG Zone Praveen Kumar led the meeting, emphasizing the significance of the event not just for Ayodhya but for the entire nation. The expected presence of the Prime Minister, along with thousands of VVIP guests from India and abroad, poses a significant security challenge.

To address this, Kumar sought the community's assistance in ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for visitors.

He urged residents to be alert and report any suspicious activity or unfamiliar individuals, particularly near the Saryu River or within Ayodhya itself.

A dedicated WhatsApp number for confidential information sharing was also shared, assuring anonymity for informants.

