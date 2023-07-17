Trekkers To Dudhsagar Falls Made To Do Sit-Ups, Video Goes Viral

Visitors were walking along the tracks of the South Western Railway line to reach Dudhsagar.

A video showing trekkers to Dudhsagar falls on the Goa-Karnataka border made to do sit-ups is going viral on social media. The tweets and several outlets claim that the group of tourists were punished by the Railway Police as getting down from train before the scheduled station and crossing the train tracks to reach the falls is prohibited as per rules. The falls are a famous spot for tourists in the monsoon season as waterfall gushing through a cover of lush greenery creates picturesque scene.

Watch the video:

Since the waterfalls turn majestic during the monsoon season, people from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Hubballi-Dharwad and Bagalkot, Pune and other districts of Maharashtra visit the scenic spot.

These visitors walk along the tracks of the South Western Railway line to reach Dudhsagar after getting off the train at Collem station in South Goa.

But the Goa Police, the forest department and Railways have issued orders banning trekking in the monsoon season considering the heavy rainfall and the likelihood of mishaps.

The Goa government last week banned people from visiting waterfalls in the state after two persons drowned at Mainapi waterfall in Sanguem taluka.

The South Western Railway released even posted a tweet urging people not to walk along the tracks.

"We urge you to savour the beauty of Dudhsagar Falls from within your coach. Walking on/along tracks not only endangers your own safety, but is also an offence under sections 147, 159 of Railway Act. It can also endanger safety of trains," it tweeted.

De-boarding at Dudhsagar or any other station along the Braganza Ghat is prohibited. All passengers are requested to co-operate & follow rules laid down for your own safety. (2/2) — South Western Railway (@SWRRLY) July 16, 2023

South Western Railway requested passengers to cooperate and follow the rules laid down for their safety.

Dudhsagar, which translates to 'sea of milk', flows at a height of 1,017 feet with its origins in the river Mandovi over the Western Ghats.