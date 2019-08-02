Treat Mob Attacks, Dishonour Killing As Terror Activities: DMK Lawmaker

Ninty nine people have been killed by mobs since 2015, the parliamentarian said.

Mob attacks and dishonour killings must be treated as terrorist activities, a DMK lawmaker demanded in Lok Sabha today, saying that the two suit the definition given to terrorism.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Ravikumar cited the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data and said there has been a rise in the number of cases of mob attacks and dishonour killing.

Just a few minutes ago I spoke in the zero hour . Emphasised the necessity of including mob lynching and honour killing in the list of terror acts. The definition given to terrorism is suitable to these two I said. - Dr Ravikumar M P (@WriterRavikumar) August 2, 2019

"Such incidents (mob attacks and dishonour killing) should be treated like terrorist acts," he said, speaking in his native tongue Tamil.

Ninty nine people have been killed by mobs since 2015, the parliamentarian said, quoting a media report.

Recently, 49 eminent personalities including filmmaker Aparna Sen and historian Ramachandra Guha wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over incidents of mob attacks.

"Dear Prime Minister... The lynching of Muslims, Dalits and other minorities must be stopped immediately. We were shocked to learn from the NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) reports that there have been no less than 840 instances of atrocities against Dalits in the year 2016, and a definite decline in the percentage of convictions," said the letter also signed by actor Aparna Sen and historian Ramachandra Guha, among others.

PM Modi had in June condemned in parliament the lynching of a 24-year-old man in Jharkhand, and asserted that whether it is Jharkhand, or West Bengal or Kerala, incidents of violence should be treated in the same manner and perpetrators of violence get a lesson that the entire country is one on this issue.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.