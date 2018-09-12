Treat Hindu Spiritual Leaders Same Way: Giriraj Singh On Nun Rape Case

Giriraj Singh, however, did not elaborate on his remark (File)

Commenting on the allegation against a bishop of raping a nun from Kerala, Union minister Giriraj Singh Wednesday called for similar treatment whether a Hindu religious leader or one from another religion was involved.

"When the Kerala issue comes up, the approach should not be different from when the issue relates to a Hindu spiritual leader," he told reporters when asked to comment on the controversy involving the bishop of the Jalandhar diocese.

The minister did not elaborate on his remark.

At the same event here he took a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the "award wapsi people", a reference to protesting writers who returned their awards to the Narendra Modi government in 2015.

He said the atmosphere in the country should not be vitiated, and the focus should be on development.

The minister, who holds the micro, small and medium enterprises portfolio, launched products developed by a unit of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

These included paper made out of rags and cow dung.

"I would like to request Rahul Gandhi, mob lynchers and award wapsi people to see to what heights the KVIC is taking the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi and Narendra Modi," he said, referring to cleanliness.

Mr Singh indicated his MSME ministry may decide to promote the initiative at the national level, saying it will generate employment as well.

The Kumarappa National Handmade Paper Institute, a KVIC unit in Sanganer near here, also uses plastic waste to make paper for manufacturing carry bags.

KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the paper made out of rags and cow dung would increase cattle owners' income and lead to cleanliness on the streets.

The minister also launched environment friendly 'havan samagri' for religious rituals, using discarded coconut shells and other material.