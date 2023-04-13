'Travel Well, Uncle': Anand Mahindra Pays Tribute To Keshub Mahindra

Keshub Mahindra died at his Mumbai home on Wednesday. He was 99.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra paid tribute to his uncle and former Mahindra Group Chairman Keshub Mahindra, who died on Wednesday. He posted a photo of Mr Mahindra in an open jeep with a garland on the bonnet. The year on the number plate shows 1965, and probably shows the jeep was rolled out fresh from the factory. The 99-year-old died at his home in Mumbai. Keshub Mahindra played key roles in forging business alliances with global majors such as the Willys Corporation, Mitsubishi, International Harvester, United Technologies, British Telecom and many others.

"Travel well, Uncle Keshub. I know you must be exploring new, off-road trails wherever you are," Anand Mahindra said on Twitter, posting a Mahamritunjay Mantra along with it.

Born on October 9, 1923, in Shimla, Keshub Mahindra was a graduate from Wharton, University of Pennsylvania. He joined Mahindra and Mahindra in 1947 and became the Chairman in 1963.

In 2012, Keshub Mahindra, who remained as one of the directors on Mahindra & Mahindra's board for 64 years overseeing the group's metamorphosis from a steel trading company to a $15.4 billion diversified group, handed over the reins to his nephew and then Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Anand Mahindra.

A renowned philanthropist, Keshub Mahindra redefined good corporate governance in India. He was also a member of the Apex Advisory Council of ASSOCHAM. In 1987, he was awarded the Chevalier de l'Ordre National de la Legion d'honneur by the French government.