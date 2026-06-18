"Transparency Essential": Ex-Rajya Sabha MP Questions RSS Funding Sources

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Husain Dalwai has strongly backed Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's recent demand seeking greater transparency from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), including disclosure of its legal status, funding sources, and financial operations.

Reacting to Kharge's letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Dalwai said the Karnataka minister had raised "important and long-pending questions" regarding the organisation's registration, finances, and accountability.

"Congress has repeatedly expressed concerns about the functioning and funding of the RSS. These questions should have been raised much earlier, but Priyank Kharge has shown courage in bringing them into public discourse," Dalwai said.

He called for a comprehensive and independent inquiry into the sources of funds received by the RSS and the manner in which those funds are utilised.

"There should be a serious investigation into where the money is coming from and where it is going. Questions are being raised about funds collected in the name of religion, temples, and other institutions. People are suspicious about whether such money eventually reaches the RSS or the BJP," Dalwai alleged.

The Congress leader further claimed that there is widespread public concern regarding the flow of money through religious channels and whether temple donations are being misused for political purposes.

Dalwai expressed scepticism that the current government would order any such inquiry. "Unfortunately, this government is unlikely to investigate these issues. However, transparency is essential in a democracy, and organisations with such a vast influence should be open about their finances," he said.

He also questioned whether the RSS receives funds from foreign sources and argued that any foreign financial links should be thoroughly examined.

"If money is coming from abroad, the country deserves to know why foreign entities would have an interest in influencing Indian politics. These matters require a detailed and impartial investigation," Dalwai said.

The Congress veteran further stated that individuals or organisations creating divisions in society in the name of religion act against the national interest. He also questioned why Bhagwat had not publicly and unequivocally demanded an inquiry into funds collected for the Ram Mandir project.

Dalwai's remarks come amid an escalating political debate triggered by Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, who had recently written to Bhagwat seeking details regarding the RSS's legal status, organisational structure, funding sources, expenditure, assets, and tax compliance. Kharge argued that an organisation of the RSS's scale and influence should be subject to the same transparency standards applicable to trusts, NGOs, companies, and other public bodies.

In response, Bhagwat had rejected the demand, describing it as politically motivated. He maintained that the RSS functions openly, does not depend on government funding, and therefore does not require registration in the manner suggested by Kharge.