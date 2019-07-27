Transfer Orders For Judge After UP Police Tweets About Cop Being Disrobed In Court

Transfer orders for the judge were issued by the Allahabad High Court (Representational)

A judge in the district court in western Uttar Pradesh's Agra town was transferred this afternoon, hours after reports that he had allegedly ordered a UP police constable in uniform to disrobe and stand in his court room for about an hour on Friday.

A report published in a vernacular daily in Agra describes how the judge, who serves at the rank of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, had summoned Ghure Lal, a constable-cum-driver in his late fifties with the local police unit, to his court on Friday, right after an incident near the court when Mr Lal, who was driving a police van, had not given a pass to the judge's vehicle for over two kilometres.

The punishment by the judge upset the constable so much, he applied for voluntary retirement and reportedly broke down in front of Agra's police chief.

This afternoon, the UP police tweeted: "DGP UP OP Singh has taken the issue of ordering a constable in uniform to disrobe in a court very seriously & taken it up at t appropriate level. We stand by t dignity of each & every Police Personnel & appeal to all t sections of society to respect the honour of uniformed forces (sic)"

Transfer orders for the judge were issued by the Allahabad High Court soon after. The UP police's official Twitter handle put out this tweet this evening:

There has been no reaction so far from the judge in question.

