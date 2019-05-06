Explosive Substance Thrown At Polling Station In Pulwama Amid Elections

A grenade was thrown at Rohmoo polling station in Pulwama (Representational)

Terrorists threw a grenade at a polling station in Pulwama and set off an explosion at another in the district during voting in the Anantnag constituency of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

There were no casualties in both the incidents, the first terror attack on polling stations in the state during the ongoing Lok Sabha election, an official said.

A grenade was thrown at Rohmoo polling station in Pulwama. Later in the day, an explosive substance was thrown at a polling station in Tral area. The explosion took place outside the polling booth and there was no loss of life or injury to anyone, the official said.

Polling was held in Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag, which is going to polls in three phases due to security reasons.

Voting in Anantnag district took place on April 23, while Kulgam district went to polls April 29.

Peoples Democratic Party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Congress state president Ghulam Ahmad Mir, former Jammu and Kashmir High Court judge and National Conference candidate Hasnain Masood, BJP's Sofi Yousuf and Zaffar Ali of the People's Conference are among the 18 candidates contesting from the seat.

