Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Maharashtra, Pilot Injured

A single-seater trainer aircraft crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday and the woman trainee pilot, Bhavna Rathod, suffered injuries, the police said.

The incident took place in the Kadbanwadi area of Indapur tehsil after the small aircraft developed a technical fault.

The aircraft crashed in an open field at around 11:30 am, and the pilot received minor injuries and was later admitted to a hospital.

The aircraft belonged to Carver Aviation, a private aviation school in Maharashtra's Baramati and it had taken off from the Baramati airport in Pune.

A police official said the aircraft was damaged after the crash.



