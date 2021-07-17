Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, No Casualty

A trainer aircraft crashed after straying off the runway in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar.

A trainer aircraft crashed after straying off the runway in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar on Saturday. The only occupant of the aircraft - a trainee pilot - is safe, officials said.

The crash happened this afternoon at Chimes Aviation Academy in the Dhana area of Sagar.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A Cessna aircraft strayed off the runway at around 3 pm at Chimes Aviation Academy situated in the Dhana area of Sagar pic.twitter.com/vAQcBZZkSs — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2021

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed that an investigative team has been rushed to the spot.

Just got the news of a crash of a Cessna aircraft (solo flight) that belonged to the Chimes Aviation Academy in Sagar, MP. Fortunately, the trainee is safe. We are rushing an investigation team to the site. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 17, 2021

More details awaited.