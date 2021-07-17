Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, No Casualty

A trainer aircraft crashed after straying off the runway in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar on Saturday. The only occupant of the aircraft - a trainee pilot - is safe, officials said.
The crash happened this afternoon at Chimes Aviation Academy in the Dhana area of Sagar.
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A Cessna aircraft strayed off the runway at around 3 pm at Chimes Aviation Academy situated in the Dhana area of Sagar pic.twitter.com/vAQcBZZkSs— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2021
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed that an investigative team has been rushed to the spot.
Just got the news of a crash of a Cessna aircraft (solo flight) that belonged to the Chimes Aviation Academy in Sagar, MP. Fortunately, the trainee is safe. We are rushing an investigation team to the site.— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 17, 2021
More details awaited.