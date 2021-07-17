Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, No Casualty

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon at Chimes Aviation Academy in the Dhana area of Sagar.

A trainer aircraft crashed after straying off the runway in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar on Saturday. The only occupant of the aircraft - a trainee pilot - is safe, officials said.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed that an investigative team has been rushed to the spot.

More details awaited.