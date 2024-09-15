Train Engine Spotted In Field After Derailment In Bihar's Gaya

The locomotive had derailed and veered into the field in Raghunathpur village.

In Bihar's Gaya, the sight of a train engine in the middle of a field left the locals amused on Friday evening.

The locomotive had derailed and veered into the field in Raghunathpur village between Wazirganj station and Kolhna halt. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

The engine, which was running without any coaches, was travelling towards Gaya on a loop line when it lost control and went off the tracks.



A crowd gathered after the derailment trying to decipher the sight of the engine in the middle of the field. Photos of the engine even sparked memes online - claiming trains are now being used to plough the fields.

A railway relief team later arrived at the scene and efforts were still on to bring it back on the tracks. NDTV tried to contact the Wazirganj station manager, but there was no response.