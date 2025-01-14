Advertisement
Train With 500 Passengers Derails In Tamil Nadu, Loco Pilot Averts Tragedy

A coach of a passenger train bound for Puducherry derailed near Villupuram on Tuesday, and a major accident was averted as the loco pilot quickly halted the train.

Read Time: 1 min
No one was injured in the incident.
Chennai:

A coach of a MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train bound for Puducherry derailed near Villupuram on Tuesday, an official said and a major accident was averted as the loco pilot noticed it and quickly halted the train.

No one was injured and the traffic was restored in about 3 hours, the official said adding the cause of the derailment would be known only following the completion of an inquiry, which has been ordered.

When the Villupuram-Puducherry train with approximately 500 passengers, soon after its departure from Villupuram at 5.25 am, was crossing a curve, a coach derailed and the loco pilot swiftly stopped the train.

The derailment led to the disruption of train services on the Villupuram route till 8.30 am. The Villupuram-Puducherry MEMU is a short distance train covering about 38 km.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.