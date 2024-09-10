Train Accident Averted In Madhya Pradesh After Tractor Found On Track

Driver's alertness averted a mishap, the RPF said. (Representational)

A rail mishap was averted on Monday in Madhya Pradesh after a tractor stalled on the tracks and a train driver stopped in time by applying brakes, a police official said.

The incident took place at Guramkhedi on Jabalpur-Itarsi rail route at 10am, Pipariya RPF police station in-charge Gopal Meena said.

"The driver of Somnath Express applied brakes after seeing a tractor on the track. His alertness averted a mishap. An RPF team removed the tractor. Efforts are on to nab the tractor driver," Mr Meena said.

