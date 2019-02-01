Traffic Resumes At DND Flyway, Shut Earlier Due To Farmers' Protest

The rally was stopped at the flyover as farmers came with tractors and trolleys.

Traffic has resumed at the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway that connects Uttar Pradesh with the national capital after it was shut for several hours for a farmers' rally. Thousands of protesting farmers demanded an increased compensation of their land acquired by builders.

The farmers told news agency ANI that the builders are yet to start the construction of college for which the building was taken. The farmers have demanded that the affected families should be either provided employment or given Rs 5 lakh as compensation. The rally was organized by Kisan Uday Abhiyan that was stopped at the flyover as farmers came with tractors and trolleys.

A protestor said the farmers would stage indefinite protest if their demands were not addressed by central government.

The Delhi Police had requested commuters to take NH-9 instead of the DND for those going towards Ghazipur via Mayur Vihar. Traffic movement on NH-24, Kalindi Kunj, Sarita Vihar and Mathura Road was affected due to the rally.

As traffic crawled, several commuters took to Twitter to complain about the situation.

Coming back to Delhi from Noida? Avoid roads. Take the metro.



The traffic is insane. 2 hours for a 35 min route. And I have still not reached. — Saumya Kulshreshtha (@Saumyakul) February 1, 2019

@dtptraffic unprecedented traffic jam on DND from Noida to ND. What are you doing? Three hours people are crawling in cars.....No police force to regulate traffic. No one knows what is happening ? What are you there for ? Just to take salary and bribes? — Abhilash Khandekar (@Abhikhandekar1) February 1, 2019

Biggest traffic Jam I have seen in Delhi after long long time 😡😡What your man doing @DelhiPolice@dtptraffic ? Express Way is full of traffic jam started from noida Sector 127 to Akshradm. #Pathetic

No management at all and I haven't seen any traffic police in 15km stretch. — Subhash Chandra (@subhashsheela) February 1, 2019

Any of you people know what's going on in Noida ? Why is the Delhi border sealed at DND & why the presence of force in such large numbers? There is terrible jam & chaos . Don't think there is any protest today ! @Benarasiyaa@AmanKayamHai_ET@PANKAJPARASHAR_@Interceptors ?? — Pankhuri Pathak پنکھڑی (@pankhuripathak) February 1, 2019

Today, the interim budget for 2019/2020 presented by Union Minister Piyush Goyal offered direct cash support of Rs. 6,000 to 120 million poor farmers and allocated more funds for rural jobs guarantee scheme and development, like building roads and homes.