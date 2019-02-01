Traffic Resumes At DND Flyway, Shut Earlier Due To Farmers' Protest

The Delhi Police had requested commuters to take NH-9 instead of the DND for those going towards Ghazipur via Mayur Vihar. Traffic movement on NH-24, Kalindi Kunj, Sarita Vihar and Mathura Road was affected due to the rally.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 01, 2019 22:14 IST
The rally was stopped at the flyover as farmers came with tractors and trolleys.


New Delhi: 

Traffic has resumed at the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway that connects Uttar Pradesh with the national capital after it was shut for several hours for a farmers' rally. Thousands of protesting farmers demanded an increased compensation of their land acquired by builders.

The farmers told news agency ANI that the builders are yet to start the construction of college for which the building was taken. The farmers have demanded that the affected families should be either provided employment or given Rs 5 lakh as compensation. The rally was organized by Kisan Uday Abhiyan that was stopped at the flyover as farmers came with tractors and trolleys.

A protestor said the farmers would stage indefinite protest if their demands were not addressed by central government.

As traffic crawled, several commuters took to Twitter to complain about the situation.

Today, the interim budget for 2019/2020 presented by Union Minister Piyush Goyal offered direct cash support of Rs. 6,000 to 120 million poor farmers and allocated more funds for rural jobs guarantee scheme and development, like building roads and homes.

