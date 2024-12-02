Cops Remove Barricades After Farmers Leave Protest Site On Noida Expressway

Traffic movement along the Noida-Greater Noida expressway resumed on Monday evening after hundreds of farmers, who had gathered for a "Delhi Chalo" march over various demands, agreed to vacate the site.

Earlier in the day, massive traffic snarls caused inconvenience to commuters crossing the Delhi-Noida border as police set up multiple barricades to prevent the protesting farmers from Uttar Pradesh from marching towards the Parliament complex over various demands, including a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Prices (MSPs).

The protesters' gathering point near the Mahamaya flyover in Noida grew bigger by noon, when supporters of the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) and other farmers' organisations broke some barricades and attempted to continue with their march.