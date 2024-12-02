Massive Traffic Jam, Delhi-Noida Borders Choked Ahead Of Farmers' Protest

The Noida Police on Sunday also issued a traffic advisory.

Traffic has been severely hit in parts of Delhi and Noida ahead of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march towards the Parliament complex on Monday. The protest march, organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) along with other farmer groups from at least 20 districts, is called to press key demands on the central government.

Visuals showed a long queue of vehicles in several parts of Delhi-NCR amid heavy security deployment and police barricading. A video posted by news agency ANI shows cars moving at a snail's speed on the Chilla border, while on the DND, all vehicles in at least 10 lanes seem to be at a standstill.

The Noida Police on Sunday also issued a traffic advisory, cautioning commuters about restrictions and diversions.

Alternate routes for commuters include - Chilla Border to Greater Noida: Sector 14-A flyover, Golchakkar Chowk, Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk, Jhunjhupura Chowk; DND Border to Delhi: Film City flyover, Sector-18, Elevated Road; Kalindi Border to Delhi: Mahamaya flyover, Sector-37; Greater Noida to Delhi: Charkha roundabout, Kalindi Kunj or Hajipur underpass via Sector-51 and Model Town; Yamuna Expressway Traffic: Exit at Jewar toll, proceed via Khurja and Jahangirpur; and Peripheral Expressway Traffic: Use Dadri or Dasna exits instead of Sirsa.

Security has also been increased across the national capital with the traffic police conducting vehicle inspections at every checkpoint.

What are the farmers demanding?

The farmers, under the banners of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), have been protesting against the Centre over various demands, including guaranteed compensation and benefits under the newly enacted agricultural laws. They have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February.

The farmers' five key demands include - Allocation of 10 per cent plots and 64.7 per cent increased compensation under old acquisition law, four times the market rate compensation and 20 per cent plots on the land acquired after January 1, 2014, employment and rehabilitation benefits for the children of landless farmers, government orders on the issues passed by the High Power Committee, and proper settlement of the populated areas.

"We are ready for our march towards Delhi. We will start our march towards Delhi from under the Maha Maya flyover (In Noida). At noon, all of us will reach the Parliament complex and demand our compensation and benefits as per the new laws," BKP leader Sukhbir Khalifa said.