Traders To Go On Nation-Wide Strike Against Flipkart-Walmart Deal

Confederation of All India Traders has called for a ''Bharat Trade Bandh'' on September 28 and a massive nationwide ''Rath Yatra'' to begin on September 15 and a mega traders rally on December 16 at New Delhi.

All India | | Updated: August 20, 2018 22:54 IST
On Saturday, Walmart Inc. acquired approximately 77 per cent stake in e-commerce major Flipkart

New Delhi: 

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Monday called for an all India traders strike against the Walmart-Flipkart deal on September 28.

"We are organising a 'Bharat Trade Bandh' (All India Traders Strike) on September 28 against the Walmart-Flipkart deal. We want the government to nullify the deal as it is against the sector," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told IANS.

"We have also planned a host of other activities like a mega traders protest march to gain public support against the deal."

Accordingly, the confederation has called for a ''Bharat Trade Bandh'' on September 28 and a massive nationwide ''Rath Yatra'' to begin on September 15 and a mega traders rally on December 16 at New Delhi.

On Saturday, Walmart Inc. acquired approximately 77 per cent stake in e-commerce major Flipkart.

Accordingly, Walmart now holds approximately 77 per cent of Flipkart, while the remainder of the business is held by other shareholders, including Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft Corp. 

Walmart's investment includes $2 billion of new equity funding to help accelerate the growth of the Flipkart business and both companies will retain their unique brands and operating structures in India.

