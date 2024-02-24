15, Including 7 Children, Killed As Tractor Falls In Pond In UP's Kasganj

Kasganj Accident: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed anguish over the incident

At least 15 pilgrims - including children and women - died and several others were injured in Uttar Pradesh after their tractor-trolley fell in a pond, the police said.

The pilgrims were headed to Kadarganj to take a holy dip in the river Ganga when the accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment, officials said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed anguish over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the family of those who have died, and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

The Chief Minister has also instructed the authorities to ensure that the injured pilgrims receive proper treatment.