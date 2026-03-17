Towel Dance At Bengal School Sparks Row, Rights Body Issues Notice

A huge row has erupted over a video showing two girls dancing in a towel to a popular Bollywood song at an event in a school in West Bengal's Kolkata, raising questions over the sanctity of an educational institution.

The video, which is doing rounds on social media, shows two girls dancing to the song 'Mere Khwabon Mein' from the film 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' at a cultural event in the school. They had draped a white towel over them - similar to what actor Kajol had worn in the film.

This drew massive backlash online, with X users calling the dance "vulgar" and "obscene".

"Such vulgarity in the name of a culture program" at a sacred place like a school is truly a matter of concern. Where children should be taught values, art, and self-confidence, if obscenity is served instead, what will society learn?" one user wrote.

Another said, "It's because of such antics that the current generation is heading in a different direction."

The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) has issued a notice to the school over the video after a complainant sought its intervention. According to the complainant, allowing such performances in a school shows "negligence and lack of proper supervision by the school authorities" and "may adversely affect the dignity and well-being of the children".

The complainant also requested that a detailed report be provided by the school and state authority, and that guidelines be provided to educational institutions across India prohibiting the "sexualised portrayal" of minor girls in school programs or on digital platforms.

Apart from the school, the notice was issued to the Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, the West Bengal government, the Commissioner of Police, and the District Magistrate of West Bengal - with directions to get the allegations made in the complaint inquired and to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within two weeks.