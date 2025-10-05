Mamata Banerjee's Advice For Tourists Stuck In Flood-Hit Darjeeling

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed deep concern over the devastating floods and landslides that have killed at least 17 people in Darjeeling and cut off road connectivity to key routes, including access to the Himalayan state of Sikkim.

"I am deeply worried and concerned that several areas in both North Bengal and South Bengal have been flooded due to sudden huge rains within a few hours last night as well as due to rush of excessive river waters in our State from outside," Banerjee said on X.

She added, "Yesterday night there was sudden rainfall exceeding 300 mm in 12 hours in North Bengal, and there was simultaneously excessive flow of water into Sankosh river and generally flow of river waters from Bhutan and Sikkim. This caused disasters."

Banerjee also conveyed her condolences to the victims' families. "We have been shocked and saddened to know that we have lost some brothers and sisters in the situation evolved by huge rainfall and river floods. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and shall send all assistance to the families immediately," Banerjee said.

The Chief Mnister also spoke about damages in several areas including Mirik, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Matigara and Alipurduar.

"Two iron bridges have collapsed, several roads have been damaged and flooded, huge tracts of land in the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar have been inundated. There have been reports of worrying damages and losses particularly in Mirik, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Matigara and Alipurduar," the Chief Minister said.

Banerjee further said, "I have been monitoring the situation from last night on round-the-clock basis. I have held virtual meeting with Chief Secretary, DG of Police, the North Bengal DMs and SPs, and the meeting has been attended also by public representatives like Gautam Deb and Anit Thapa. I am in constant touch and am personally going to North Bengal with my Chief Secretary tomorrow in this connection."

Tourists have been advised to remain where they are until police evacuate them safely. "Meanwhile, we are advising the tourists in North Bengal to stay put where they are till our police evacuates them safely. Rescue costs are ours and tourists need not be anxious," Banerjee said.

Some areas have been particularly hard-hit. "Some places (like Mirik, due to natural position) have been affected severely, while many other places are also under our intensive monitoring. I am personally keeping information, giving instructions and surveying the situations continually. Our officers and police will reach out all assistance to all affected persons everywhere," she added.

State headquarters and district authorities are operating 24×7 control rooms. Citizens can contact the Nabanna Disaster Management Control Room at +91 33 2214 3526 and +91 33 2253 5185. Toll-free numbers are +91 86979 81070 and 1070.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu have also expressed grief over the loss of lives in Darjeeling following heavy rains and landslides.

Both leaders extended condolences to the victims' families and assured that all possible assistance is being provided.

“Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected,” PM Modi said on X.

Droupadi Murmu on X wrote, “The tragic loss of lives due to heavy rain and landslides in Darjeeling, West Bengal, is distressing. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue and relief operations and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Darjeeling MP Raju Bista and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in Darjeeling due to heavy rains. My thoughts are with the people who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Spoke with MP of Darjeeling, Shri @RajuBistaBJP, and took stock of the situation," Shah wrote on X.

Senior BJP leader Agnimitra Paul also expressed her concern over the loss of lives in Darjeeling.

Sharing a post on X, she wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragedy in Darjeeling. Heavy rainfall and devastating landslides have claimed several lives. The collapse of the iron bridge and rising Teesta waters have cut off Sikkim and Kalimpong from the rest of the region. Heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones."

To prevent any untoward incident, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration has decided to shut tourist spots in Darjeeling, including the Tiger Hill and Rock Garden. The toy train services have also been suspended.