Tourists' Car Nearly Swept Away On Maharashtra Beach, Rescued By Locals

A group of tourists narrowly escaped danger when their car was caught in strong waves and nearly got swept away into the Arabian Sea after they reportedly drove too close to the shoreline at a beach in Maharashtra.

The incident took place on Sunday at Kalamb beach in Vasai, nearly 75 km from Mumbai, when the tourists' Scorpio became stuck in the sand as the sea water rose, stranding the occupants.

A video showed the white coloured Scorpio almost fully submerged in the sea, with a row of people trying to pull it out of the water, in what seemed to be a tug-of-war game between the locals and the car.

It still remains unclear how many people were inside the car. However, no one was reportedly injured in the incident, and the locals managed to pull the car out onto the shore.

