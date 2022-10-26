'Poorly Preserved' Platelets, Not Mosambi Juice: UP Official On Death

The patient was being treated at Global Hospital in Jhalwa locality of Prayagraj.

Days after the family of a hospital patient in Uttar Pradesh alleged that he died because he was intravenously given "mosambi" or sweet lime juice instead of platelets, triggering widespread outrage, a senior government official on Wednesday denied the claim.

Sanjay Khatri, the District Magistrate of Prayagraj, on Wednesday said they had found that the patient had been given a packet of "poorly preserved" platelets.

"We had formed a three-member team to probe the incident. Their report found that the patient had been given poorly preserved platelets. We are taking action based on this information," Mr Khatri said.

The 32-year-old dengue patient had died at the private hospital after receiving the transfusion last week.