Top Mumbai Police Officer Posted In Sharad Pawar House Area After Protest

Mumbai cop Nilotpal was DCP (Crime) before being given the charge of area where Sharad Pawar lives (File)

A day after striking MSRTC employees staged a surprise protest at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's residence in south Mumbai, a deputy commissioner of police was given charge of Zone II of the city police.

The Pedder Road area where Mr Pawar's bungalow is located falls in the jurisdiction of Mumbai police's Zone II. Earlier DCP-Zone II, Saurabh Tripathi, was recently suspended in an alleged extortion case, an official said.

The additional charge of the area was with DCP Yogesh Kumar (Headquarters-II), he said.

After Friday's protests by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) outside Mr Pawar's bungalow which seemed to have taken police by surprise, Nilotpal was deputed as DCP Zone-II, the official said.

Earlier, Nilotpal was posted as DCP (Crime), he said.

Police have also started an enquiry as to whether there was any dereliction of duty by concerned police officials which led to the incident, the official further said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)