Top Court Reserves Verdict On Pleas Seeking Probe Into Judge Loya's Death

The Supreme Court today reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking an independent probe into the alleged mysterious death of special CBI judge B H Loya.Judge Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, had allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter.A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud reserved the verdict after an elaborate hearing.The petitions seeking a probe into Judge Loya's death were opposed by the Maharashtra government.