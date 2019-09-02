In UP Woman's Case Involving BJP's Chinmayanand, Top Court Orders Inquiry

The woman was traced to Rajasthan on Friday and produced within hours before the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court today ordered a probe into the grievances of a law student who was found six days after she went missing from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Her parents, who had earlier accused BJP MP Chinmayanand of kidnapping her, have been granted police protection.

"We direct the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary to constitute a special investigation team headed by a police officer of the Inspector General rank to inquire into the woman's grievances. Her parents have raised concerns over her safety," the top court said, adding that the probe will be monitored by the Allahabad High Court.

The court also conceded that the woman and her brother, who is in his first year, may not be able to continue studying in the same institution under the circumstances. "The Additional Solicitor General will verify whether the girl and her brother can be admitted to another college under Bareilly University," it said.

The woman was produced before the Supreme Court hours after she was traced in Rajasthan on Friday. The woman told the judges that she had left Shahjahanpur with her three college mates "in order to protect herself".

A case of kidnapping and criminal intimidation was registered against Chinmayanand after the 23-year-old law student posted a video on social media, alleging exploitation by powerful people on the management board of her college. Although the woman did not name anybody, her father filed a missing complaint in which Chinmayanand, president of the college management, was mentioned.

Chinmayanand's lawyer has denied claims that he has been trying to avoid the police. "Swami is not running away from the case. He is currently engaged in spiritual activities, but will definitely appear before the Delhi Police whenever required," news agency ANI quoted advocate Om Singh as saying on Saturday.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.