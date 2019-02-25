Top Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Two-Child Norm For Poll Candidates

The plea, filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, also sought declaration of the two-child norm as a mandatory criteria for government jobs.

All India | | Updated: February 25, 2019 12:13 IST
The bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna was hearing the plea.


New Delhi: 

The Supreme Court today refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to political parties not to give tickets to those who have more than two children.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna was hearing a plea seeking a direction that political parties should comply with the 'two-child norm' and not field candidates having more than two children.

The plea, filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, also sought declaration of the two-child norm as a mandatory criteria for government jobs, aids and subsidies and urged that the law, dealing with the "condition for recognition of a state or national party" be suitably amended.

The plea said non-compliance of the norm should lead to withdrawal of citizens' statutory rights including right to vote and contest elections.

