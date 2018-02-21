Top Court Allows Centre To Withdraw Force From Darjeeling Hills

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra considered Attorney General K K Venugopal's submission that the deployment of the central armed forces fell under the Central government's administrative domain and allowed it to withdraw the remaining CAPF companies from Darjeeling area.
The top court also set aside the Calcutta High Court order that had restrained the centre from withdrawing CAPF from the state's hill regions on the ground that normalcy had not returned.
The Calcutta High Court had stayed the withdrawal of CAPF from Darjeeling hills, the scene of unrest over the statehood demand, till October 27 last year after the state government approached it, opposing the centre's decision.