Top Cops Transferred, Internet Blocked After Clashes In Punjab's Patiala

Clashes broke out when members of an outfit began a 'Khalistan Murdabad March' on Friday.

A day after Patiala witnessed clashes between two groups during an anti-Khalistan march that left four people injured, the Punjab government today took strict action against the state police, removing three top officers in the department over their failure to control the violence in the district.

The inspector general of police (Patiala Range), the Patiala senior superintendent of police and the superintendent of police were transferred from the post following orders from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is reportedly upset about the police response to the violence, sources told NDTV.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said Mukhwinder Singh Chinna has been appointed as the new IG-Patiala Range while Deepak Parik will be the new senior superintendent of police for Patiala.

Wazir Singh has been appointed as the new superintendent of police of Patiala.

Earlier today, mobile internet and SMS services were suspended in the district from 9:30 am and will remain blocked till 6 pm.

"Mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA), all SMS services and (iii) all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of the District of Patiala from 9:30 am to 6 pm on 30th April 2022.All Telecom Services providers in the State of Punjab and Head of BSNL (Punjab Jurisdiction) are hereby directed to ensure compliance of this order. All telecom services providers in Punjab and head of BSNL (Punjab jurisdiction) are hereby directed to ensure compliance of the order," said the state government release.

The decision was taken by the government to prevent rumor-mongering, Patiala Deputy Commissioner was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Peace and calm should be maintained. The situation is under control. Mobile internet services are temporarily suspended today to stop rumor-mongering. FIRs filed in three instances.On the basis of evidence gathered from video footage action will be taken," she added.

Clashes broke out outside the Kali Mata temple when members of an outfit that calls itself Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) began a 'Khalistan Murdabad March'. Members of the two groups also waved swords and threw stones at each other.

Police fired in the air to bring the situation under control.

Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader Harish Singla was arrested after a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. Mr Mann called the incident unfortunate and vowed his government would not let anyone create disturbance in the state.