Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

On Camera, Army Officer, Son Thrashed By Patiala Cops Over Parking Dispute

The argument reportedly began when the police personnel, in civilian clothes, asked the Army Colonel to move his vehicle.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
On Camera, Army Officer, Son Thrashed By Patiala Cops Over Parking Dispute
The incident occurred outside a roadside eatery
Patiala:

An Army officer and his son have been allegedly thrashed by cops over a parking dispute in Punjab's Patiala. 

The incident occurred on March 13 outside a roadside eatery and was caught on CCTV.

The argument reportedly began when the police personnel, in civilian clothes, asked Colonel Pushpinder Bath, currently posted at the Army Headquarters in Delhi, to move his vehicle.

The argument escalated when the officer objected to their tone. The police personnel then allegedly kicked and punched Colonel Bath. 

The cops also assaulted his son when he tried to intervene.

The police personnel also reportedly used baseball bats to assault them.

Senior police officer Dr Nanak Singh said that 12 cops have been suspended and that a departmental inquiry has been ordered against them, which will be completed in 45 days.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Patiala, Army Officer, Patiala News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now