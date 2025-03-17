On Camera, Army Officer, Son Thrashed By Patiala Cops Over Parking Dispute

An Army officer and his son have been allegedly thrashed by cops over a parking dispute in Punjab's Patiala.

The incident occurred on March 13 outside a roadside eatery and was caught on CCTV.

The argument reportedly began when the police personnel, in civilian clothes, asked Colonel Pushpinder Bath, currently posted at the Army Headquarters in Delhi, to move his vehicle.

The argument escalated when the officer objected to their tone. The police personnel then allegedly kicked and punched Colonel Bath.

Disgraceful behavior by @PunjabPoliceInd!

A serving Army Colonel was brutally assaulted by Patiala Police officers, yet no proper action has been taken despite CCTV evidence. pic.twitter.com/UIsuXAgm5a — Balbir Singh Sidhu (@BalbirSinghMLA) March 17, 2025

The cops also assaulted his son when he tried to intervene.

The police personnel also reportedly used baseball bats to assault them.

Senior police officer Dr Nanak Singh said that 12 cops have been suspended and that a departmental inquiry has been ordered against them, which will be completed in 45 days.