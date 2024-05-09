Top Army Officers Of Eastern Command Discuss Manipur Situation With Governor

The army officials highlighted the relief activities taken up to support displaced families.

Top Army officers, led by Eastern Command chief Lt Gen R.C. Tiwari on Thursday met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey and discussed the security situation in the ethnic violence-hit state, the Raj Bhavan said.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the Army officials highlighted the security preparedness of the Army and Assam Rifles to face any eventuality in the state and also highlighted various activities taken up to ensure safety among the masses.

The army officials highlighted the relief activities taken up to support displaced families in different parts of the state, the official said, adding that they also informed the Governor that the Army would always work to maintain peace and stability in the northeastern region in general, and Manipur in particular.

The Governor appreciated the Army and Assam Rifles' efforts and asked them to extend all possible support to the administration to restore complete peace and tranquillity in the State.

Spear (III) Corps chief Lt. Gen H.S. Sahi and Inspector General, Assam Rifles, South, Major General Ravroop Singh accompanied the Eastern Command chief.

