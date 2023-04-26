Top Army General Visits J&K's Poonch Amid Massive Hunt For Terrorists

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, GoC-in-C, Northern Command, visits Poonch

The army's Northern Command chief visited Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch today amid a massive cordon and search operation in the area following a recent terrorist attack in which five soldiers were killed.

This is the second visit of Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, in the past four days as the terrorists who have also taken away five assault rifles of the soldiers are still at large.

#LtGenUpendraDwivedi#ArmyCdrNC visited Rajauri & Poonch Sector & reviewed operational preparedness & took stock of ongoing operations.

He interacted with the troops deployed in remote areas and exhorted them to be innovative and relentless in their pursuit pic.twitter.com/F5K2tM3qWK — NORTHERN COMMAND - INDIAN ARMY (@NorthernComd_IA) April 26, 2023

A man who allegedly sheltered a terrorist in the area has been detained, sources said.

Based on his information and the logistics he had provided, sources said the terrorists who are on the run in the area could number at least five.

The terrorists, who are believed to be Pakistanis, are likely to have used the dense forests and natural caves in the Pirpanjal region to evade detection.

Troops from different security agencies and the army's special forces have been called in to find and engage the terrorists.

There has been no breakthrough despite the massive operation as the terrorists are still at large.

On Thursday last, terrorists attacked an army truck, killing five soldiers, and took away their weapons before setting the vehicle on fire.

The attack has deepened insecurities among people where Hindu families were targeted by terrorists earlier this year.

Seven people were killed and over a dozen were injured in January. Despite a massive security operation, no terrorist behind the attack was caught or killed.