'Told Them I Do Vipassana': Rahul Gandhi On Enduring Marathon Questioning

Bragging about how he handled the marathon questioning sessions with the Enforcement Directorate, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today said that the probe agency's officers were surprised by his patience and endurance. While addressing party workers at the Delhi headquarters, he said that he never felt alone in the office even though he was sitting in a 12/12 ft room with three ED officers. "I wasn't alone in the room, all you Congress workers were with me. All those who believe in freedom were also with me," he said.

Mr Gandhi said the ED officers asked him at night how he was able to sit upright in the chair for over 11 hours without being tired, as they were tired. "I thought let me not tell them the real reason, I told them I do Vipassana. You have to sit for long hours in that, you get used to it," he remarked in jest.

Rahul Gandhi then narrated the process he endured for five days. I answered questions, checked all the answers, and didn't leave my char much, he said, adding that on the last day the officers asked him how he has so much patience.

"I told them I won't tell you...you know what the truth is? The truth is I have been working with Congress since 2004, of course I have patience. This party doesn't let us tire out and it teaches us patience. Look at Sachin Pilot (indicating he is also patiently waiting for his due). That is how we fight for people," he said.

LIVE: Interacting with Congress Party workers at AICC Headquarters, Delhi https://t.co/H1uJwfyZMT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 22, 2022

He then attacked the Centre over unemployment, damaging the MSME sector, and various other policy decisions.

The biggest issue in the country is jobs and the government has broken the "spine of the country" by harming small and medium businesses, Mr Gandhi said, addressing Congress parliamentarians and legislators from across the country who converged at the party headquarters in Delhi to express solidarity with him after he was questioned by the ED.

"Didn't I tell you that Farm Laws will be revoked? See, Modiji had to revoke it. Now I am telling you, the Agnipath scheme will be shelved. Wait and watch. The new 'dhoka' that Modi has done with India and its army, will be undone," Mr Gandhi said.

The Wayanad MP has so far been questioned for nearly 50 plus hours in five days by the ED in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

The ED is investigating the Gandhis' role in what is known as the National Herald case. It involves the Young Indian's takeover of AJL (Associated Journals Limited), the company that ran the National Herald newspaper, a Congress mouthpiece which has since transformed into an online-only outlet.