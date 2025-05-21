Gandhis Beneficiaries Of Rs 142 Crore In National Herald Case: Probe Agency

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday told a Delhi court that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were beneficiaries of Rs 142 crore in proceeds of crime in connection with the ongoing National Herald money laundering case. The central agency argued that a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had been established.

The submissions were made before Special Judge Vishal Gogne at the Rouse Avenue Court during initial arguments on whether the court should take note of the ED's prosecution complaint filed against the two senior Congress leaders and other accused.

The complaint stems from a 2014 private criminal complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, which the magistrate court took note of in June 2014. The ED formally began its investigation in 2021.

The defence, represented by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, requested time to respond, citing the nature of the case documents, which span approximately 5,000 pages.

The ED's complaint names Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, Young Indian Pvt Ltd, and two associated firms as accused. The agency contends that Young Indian was created as a vehicle to gain control over Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the publisher of the now-defunct National Herald newspaper, and its assets allegedly worth over Rs 2,000 crore.

During today's hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju told the court that Young Indian was "a sham entity" designed to convert public donations made to the Congress party into private assets.

The ED submitted that the attachment of assets in the case took place in November 2023. Until that point, the accused, it said, had been in possession and enjoyment of the proceeds of crime, which included rental income amounting to Rs 142 crore.