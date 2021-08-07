Rs 2.5 Crore, Government Job For Bajrang Puniya After Olympics Win

Tokyo Games: ML Khattar watching Bajrang Punia's match.

The Haryana government announced a cash reward and a government job for wrestler Bajrang Puniya for winning the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announed a cash reward of Rs 2.5 crore to Mr Puniya for winning the medal in his Olympic debut after outwitting Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov in the play-off.

Mr Puniya has become the sixth Indian wrestler to win a medal at the Olympics - the country's seventh medal overall in Olympics wrestling.

Congratulating Mr Puniya for his win, Mr Khattar said he not only won the medal but also won the heart of the whole country.

Earlier, Mr Khattar had tweeted a photo of him watching the wrestling match.

On Friday, Mr Khattar announced to give Rs 10 lakh each to all the players from Haryana who participated in Tokyo Olympics.