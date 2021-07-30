"This Is A Big Punch": Himanta Sarma On Lovlina Borgohain's Olympic Win

New Delhi:

Minutes after boxer Lovlina Borgohain cruised past Nien-Chin Chen in her quarterfinal bout of Women's Welter (64-69kg) on Friday, of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted to congratulate the pugilist.

"This is a BIG punch. You continue to make us proud #LovlinaBorgohain and keep India's flag high & shining at #TokyoOlympics2020," Mr Sarma tweeted.

The win has also assured India of at least a bronze medal.

"Lovlina has entered the Semi Finals! Well done @LovlinaBorgohai, what an amazing news for India to wake up to today! We've been glued to the tv screen watching you in action!" tweeted Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Lovlina will now take on top seeded Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the semi-final bout. With her historic win, Lovlina became only the second Indian female boxer after Mary Kom to clinch an Olympic medal.

Businessman Anand Mahindra, celebrating her win, implored her to get India a "shinier medal".

"You've made us greedy @LovlinaBorgohai Feel the power of a billion wishes in every punch of yours…and get us a shinier medal…," tweeted businessman Anand Mahindra.

Last week, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, 26, had won India's first-ever silver medal in the weightlifting discipline at Olympics. The weighlifter from Maniour had clinched the silver with a total lift of 202kg (87kg Snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk).