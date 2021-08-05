In 5 Pics: Indian Men's Hockey And Pure Joy At Olympics

India defeated Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal to end 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in hockey.

Indian men's team defeated Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match to end a 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in hockey. The last time India had won a medal in hockey was at the 1980 Moscow Games where they got the gold. 

PM Modi skipped his morning Yoga session to make time for the hockey match, officials told NDTV.

"Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team," PM Modi tweeted. 

bc99564

Players of India celebrate after winning the men's bronze medal match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games field hockey competition by defeating Germany 5-4, at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo.

7v1l4lv

India celebrates after winning the men's bronze medal match. 

89sj64go

a2oko078

Players of India celebrate after winning the men's bronze medal match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games field hockey competition by defeating Germany 5-4, at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo. 

bvnt1vfo

India's goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran (R) and a teammate celebrate after winning the men's bronze medal match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games field hockey competition by defeating Germany 5-4, at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo.