'Day Etched In Every Indian's Memory': PM Congratulates Men's Hockey Team

India defeated Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal to end 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in hockey.

The men's hockey team's 5-4 win over Germany to clinch bronze - a first hockey medal in 41 years - at the Tokyo Olympics, will be etched in the memory of every Indian, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today. "With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth," the Prime Minister said.

Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian.



Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team. ???? - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

PM Modi was among the millions of Indians who witnessed history as India defeated Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal to end a 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in hockey. PM Modi skipped his morning Yoga session to make time for the hockey match, officials told NDTV.

"Boys, you've done it ! We can't keep calm," tweeted Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

A BILLION CHEERS for INDIA ????????!



Boys, you've done it !

We can't keep calm !#TeamIndia !



Our Men's Hockey Team dominated and defined their destiny in the Olympic history books today, yet again !



We are extremely proud of you!#Tokyo2020pic.twitter.com/n78BqzcnpK - Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 5, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated the hockey team on the "well-deserved victory".

"Congratulations to Indian Men's Hockey Team! This is a big moment- the whole country is proud of your achievement. Well-deserved victory," he tweeted.

"I have suddenly become colour-blind. That Bronze looks Golden to me," industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted using #ChakDeIndia.

India's bronze win ends the 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in hockey. The last time India had won a medal in hockey was during the 1980 Moscow Games where they got the gold.