'Stupendous Performance...': PM Modi's Praise For Hockey Teams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised national hockey teams for their performance in Olympics. The Prime Minister also extended his wishes to the women's hockey team for their next game against Great Britain

"One of the things we will remember #Tokyo2020 for is the stupendous performance by our Hockey teams," PM Modi said on Twitter.

"Today and through the Games, our Women's Hockey team played with grit and showcased great skill. Proud of the team. Best of luck for the game ahead and for future endeavours," the Prime Minister added.

India women's hockey today went down fighting against Argentina 1-2 in the semi-final match.

Indian had started off well as Gurjit Kaur gave the team lead early in the match by converting a penalty corner.

However, Argentina skipper Noel Barrionuevo hit back in the second and third quarter by hitting two goals.

The Indian team fought hard in the final 15 minutes but Argentina's experience helped them keep the danger away as the successfully defended their lead. Argentina will now take on Netherlands in the gold medal match while India will be up against Great Britain in the bronze medal clash.