Toddler, Alone At Home In Gurugram, Dies In Fire

A lamp lit in a temple inside the house suddenly fell and started a fire. (Representational)

A one-and-a-half-year-old child was burnt alive in a fire that broke out in a house in Ghata village on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened in Harijan Colony at around 2 pm, they said, the child was identified as Manoj.

A fire broke out at the rented accommodation of Satish Kumar, a native of Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

Mr Kumar's wife locked the house from outside and went to pick up her other son from school, leaving Manoj alone inside, they said.

According to police, a lamp lit in a temple inside the house suddenly fell on the bed where Manoj was playing and it caught fire.

After getting information, fire and police teams reached the spot and the child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where he was declared dead, they said.

SHO (Sector 56) Sanjeev Kumar said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway,

