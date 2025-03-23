"Today's Rulers Worse Than British": Arvind Kejriwal Takes Dig At Delhi BJP

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP of disregarding the legacy of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and social reformer Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The former Delhi chief minister also said "today's rulers are worse than the British", taking a dig at the ruling BJP.

Mr Kejriwal was speaking at the AAP's 'Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam' event here, his first public appearance in Delhi after losing the assembly polls in the national capital.

He said his party entered politics to fulfil the dreams of Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar, and not for power.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai likened his party's recent electoral loss in Delhi to the way Abhimanyu was trapped and deceived in the "Chakravyuh" (maze) in the Mahabharata. He asserted that just as Abhimanyu fought valiantly, the AAP too would rise again with greater strength.

The event was organised at the AAP headquarters to pay tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev to commemorate Shaheedi Diwas.

Senior AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia, MP Sanjay Singh, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Atishi, party's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, MLAs, councillors, and other party workers attended the event.

Addressing the event, Mr Kejriwal said, "Our role models are Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh. Bhagat Singh used to say that merely removing the British was not enough, the structure of society had to change. Otherwise, brown rulers would replace the British." "This is exactly what has happened and today's rulers are worse than the British," Mr Kejriwal added.

Within 48 hours of assuming power in Delhi, the BJP removed portraits of Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar from government offices, the AAP supremo claimed, adding that while the Congress had earlier condemned the installation of their portraits, it remained silent when the BJP removed them.

"I want to ask them if there is anyone who has sacrificed more for the country than Bhagat Singh," he said.

Mr Kejriwal said even during the British rule, Bhagat Singh was allowed to write letters from jail, recounting how, when he (Arvind Kejriwal) wrote a letter to the lieutenant governor while in prison, he was issued a show-cause notice.

Criticising the BJP government for allegedly restricting the free bus ride scheme for women in Delhi, Mr Kejriwal said conductors are now denying free pink tickets to women unless they download an app.

"Why are they doing this? Instead of improving facilities, they are withdrawing the existing ones. By now, they should have started giving Rs 2,500 to women, but they have not," he said, accusing the BJP of failing to fulfil its poll promises.

He also questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had assured that existing welfare schemes would not be discontinued, had allowed such restrictions to be placed on women's free travel.

"When history of this era is written, it will state that only AAP fought and resisted these cruel rulers," Mr Kejriwal said.

AAP Delhi unit chief Mr Bharadwaj compared the party's recent electoral loss to the process of purifying gold in a furnace.

"When a goldsmith melts gold, he determines how much of it is actual gold and how much is brass. After this election, the gold has come to us, and the brass has moved away. Those who are 24-carat gold stand with AAP and Arvind Kejriwal," Mr Bharadwaj said, asserting that the party remains strong despite challenges.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said that the party was born out of struggle and would continue its mission across the country. He drew a parallel between AAP's current situation and the fate of Abhimanyu in the Mahabharata.

"They tried to trap and destroy Abhimanyu (Arvind Kejriwal), but he is alive and will return with full strength. The strength of this Abhimanyu comes from martyrs like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, who fought against British tyranny," Mr Rai said.

"Delhiites have given AAP 43 per cent of the votes polled in the election. We will take to the streets to fight for their rights," he added.

The AAP lost to the BJP in the national capital after ruling for over 10 years in the assembly elections concluded last month. The BJP won 48 out of 70 seats leaving the AAP with 22 seats.

