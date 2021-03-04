Latest News LIVE Updates: Covaxin Phase 3 Trials Efficacy At 81 Per Cent, Says Bharat Biotech

Latest News LIVE Updates: Covaxin has completed only two of three required trial phases (File)

Covaxin is 81 per cent effective in preventing Covid and can work against the UK variant of the virus, Bharat Biotech said Wednesday as it revealed a "first interim analysis" of Phase III trial results for a vaccine cleared in January amid concerns over safety and efficacy.

The company said its initial analysis was based on 43 trial participants getting coronavirus, of whom 36 had not received the vaccine. Interim analysis also showed that severe, serious, and medically attended adverse events occurred at low levels and were balanced between vaccine and placebo groups, Bharat Biotech said.

The company also said it planned further interim analysis for 87 cases and a final analysis for 130. This data has yet to be peer-reviewed.

India reported 14,989 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday - 22 per cent higher than Tuesday - taking the tally to 1,11, 39,516, according to the health ministry data this morning. The active cases were recorded above 1.7 lakh after a month, the data stated.

The death count increased to 1,57,346 with 98 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Meanwhile, VK Sasikala, the ousted former chief of Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK - who was released from a Bengaluru jail in January and was widely expected to challenge for control of the party, and the Chief Minister's post, in next month's election - will "stay away from politics and public life".

In a letter released Wednesday night Sasikala - a confidante of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa - wrote: "I have never been after power or position even when Jaya was alive. Won't do that after she is dead. I am staying away from politics to ensure continuation of AIADMK's 'golden rule' in Tamil Nadu."

Mar 04, 2021 06:00 (IST) Germany To Gradually Ease Virus Curbs From March 8: Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday unveiled plans to gradually ease virus curbs in Europe's top economy, caving to pressure from regional leaders and the public for more freedom after months of shutdowns.

Declaring a "new phase" in the pandemic, Merkel said more socialising between households would be allowed from Monday.