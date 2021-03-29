Latest News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 Tally At 1.19 Crore, Over 1.61 Lakh Deaths

Latest News LIVE Updates: Active coronavirus cases in the country stand at 4,86,310. (File)

India recorded 62,714 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in its sharpest one-day spike in nearly five months, the health ministry data showed on Sunday.

The fresh infections have taken the total Covid tally in the country to 1.19 crore as India registers a steady increase in cases for the 18th day in a row.

The last recorded biggest spike was registered on October 16 when 63,371 cases were reported. With 312 deaths, the highest surge in nearly three months, the total number of fatalities due to the deadly disease stands at 1,61,552.

Active coronavirus cases in the country rose by 33,663 taking the total to 4,86,310. Over 1.13 crore people have recovered from the highly infectious disease that has affected millions across the world.

Here are the Latest News Live Updates:

Mar 29, 2021 05:57 (IST) India Gifts 1 Lakh Covid Vaccine Doses To Nepal Army

As a mark of friendship and strong ties between New Delhi and Kathmandu, India on Sunday sent one lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the Nepal Army.

The nine packages of Covishield vaccines, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) arrived in Kathmandu, via an Air India flight late in the evening. Nepal: Indian Army gifted 1 lakh doses of Made in India COVID19 vaccine to Nepal Army yesterday.#VaccineMaitripic.twitter.com/B3Z6kyefmt - ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2021