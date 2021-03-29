Latest News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 Tally At 1.19 Crore, Over 1.61 Lakh Deaths

New Delhi:
India recorded 62,714 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in its sharpest one-day spike in nearly five months, the health ministry data showed on Sunday.
The fresh infections have taken the total Covid tally in the country to 1.19 crore as India registers a steady increase in cases for the 18th day in a row.
The last recorded biggest spike was registered on October 16 when 63,371 cases were reported. With 312 deaths, the highest surge in nearly three months, the total number of fatalities due to the deadly disease stands at 1,61,552.
Active coronavirus cases in the country rose by 33,663 taking the total to 4,86,310. Over 1.13 crore people have recovered from the highly infectious disease that has affected millions across the world.
Here are the Latest News Live Updates:
India Gifts 1 Lakh Covid Vaccine Doses To Nepal Army
As a mark of friendship and strong ties between New Delhi and Kathmandu, India on Sunday sent one lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the Nepal Army.
The nine packages of Covishield vaccines, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) arrived in Kathmandu, via an Air India flight late in the evening.
59 Andhra University Students Test Positive For Coronavirus
Amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the country, 59 students of Andhra University College of Engineering tested positive for the virus.
Earlier today, District collector Vinay Chand reviewed the situation of Covid cases with Andhra Medical College (AMC) principal Sudhakar and District medical and health officer Dr P Suryanarayana in Andhra University.
Mr Suryanarayana told ANI, "On Friday, 59 Andhra University Engineering College students who live in hostels tested positive. After a student tested positive, the health officials collected samples of 850 students, of which 59 tested positive.