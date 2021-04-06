Latest News Live Updates: India Crosses 1-Lakh Mark In Daily Coronavirus Cases

India recorded over 1 lakh COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest single daily spike in infections since the pandemic started last year.

With this, India has become the third country after the US and Brazil to register a six-figure addition in COVID-19 cases in a single day. On January 8, the United States surpassed 300,000 daily coronavirus cases, reported the Washington Post. On March 25, Brazil recorded 100,158 new coronavirus cases and 2,777 new deaths, the country''s Health Ministry said. India is ranked at the third position in the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases by the Worldometers. The US stood at the top with 31,420,331 cases and 568,777 deaths, Brazil at second with 12,984,956 cases and 331,530 deaths and India has 12,589,067 cases and 165,132 deaths.

Here are the Latest News Live Updates:

Apr 06, 2021 06:40 (IST) Bengal logs year's highest one-day spike of 1,957 COVID cases; 6,700 test positive in 5 days



West Bengal on Monday recorded the year's highest single-day spike of 1,957 COVID-19 cases, while 6,700 people were detected with the infection in the five days of April, the state health department said.



Altogether 19 coronavirus fatalities were recorded this month including four on Monday.



The death count thus mounted to 10,348 and the state's caseload went up to 5,95,576, the department said in a bulletin.



In the last 24 hours, 664 people recovered from the disease in the state, taking the total number of cured people to 5,73,782 people.