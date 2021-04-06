Delhi Reports 5,100 Covid Cases In Biggest One-Day Spike This Year

Delhi currently has 17,332 active cases (File)

Delhi has logged 5,100 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which is its biggest single-day Covid figure this year. The sharp rise in cases comes as over a lakh tests were conducted in the national capital in a day for the first time.

The last time the national capital crossed the 5,000 mark was on November 27, when it had reported 5,482 cases.

Delhi had reported 3,548 cases on Monday, 4,033 cases on Sunday, 3,567 cases on last Saturday and 3,594 cases on Friday.

According to the Delhi government, out of 1,03,453 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 69,667 were RT-PCR tests.

With this, the positivity rate has dropped below 5 per cent.

2,340 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 95.84 per cent. The death count on Tuesday was 17; the death rate is 1.62 per cent.

