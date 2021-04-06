Comedian Kunal Kamra Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra asked people to be careful of the second wave of COVID-19.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra said he has tested positive for coronavirus, and is under home quarantine.

Mr Kamra, on Twitter today, said his parents have also tested positive for the virus and are admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

He also asked people to be "super careful" of the second wave of COVID-19.

"My parents are Covid positive and they're in a hospital near by. I'm Covid positive quarantined at home. I've spoken to everyone who I was in contact with. Me and my family will be fine soon. Please take the second wave very seriously & be super careful," he wrote on Twitter.

Mr Kamra is among several personalities and celebrities in Mumbai who have tested positive for the virus amid a recent surge in cases in the city. Actors Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Vicky Kaushal and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar are among several in Mumbai who are undergoing treatment for Covid at present.

On Monday, Mumbai reported 9,857 new cases of the infection, taking its tally to 4,62,302. On Sunday, the city had witnessed the highest-ever 11,163 new COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra's overall caseload stood at 30,57,885 and the death count at 56,033, as on Monday, according to the state health department.

A wave of infections over the past few weeks in the country saw the biggest-ever daily surge of more than a lakh yesterday. In the past 24 hours, the number of new cases touched 96,982 with 446 deaths.