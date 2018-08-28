To Remind Of 1984, BJP Posters Say Rajiv Gandhi 'Father Of Mob Lynching'

The Congress has condemned the BJP posters calling Rajiv Gandhi Father of mob lynching

Days after Congress President Rahul Gandhi denied his party's links in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Tuesday put up posters here describing the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as the "father" of mob lynching.

Mr Bagga told IANS, "I have put up the posters across the city to remind Rahul Gandhi that his father was the director and producer of mob lynching in the country in 1984."

Rahul Gandhi said in London on Friday that the Congress was not involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which nearly 3,000 Sikhs were killed, mostly in the national capital, after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The Congress condemned the BJP posters.

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said: "We have a despicable poster outside the BJP office denigrating a deceased Prime Minister (Rajiv Gandhi) who lost his life in service to the nation. Reflects BJP's petty mindedness."